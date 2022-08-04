DogeCash Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $314,408.98 and $1,338.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00156907 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,924,327 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

