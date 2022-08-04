Donald B. Milder Sells 21,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 1,323,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,704.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

