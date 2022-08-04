Donald B. Milder Sells 21,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Inari Medical Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 1,323,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,704.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
