Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,579,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 4,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,630. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

