Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 25,080 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,934,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,992,704.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.1 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.39 million, a P/E ratio of 120.25 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

