Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 Variable Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 10,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,017. The company has a market cap of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

