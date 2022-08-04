DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DLY opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

