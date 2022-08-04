DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of DV traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

