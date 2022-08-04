Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $38.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 97,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,249. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

