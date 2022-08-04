Dovu (DOV) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dovu (DOV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Dovu has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $783.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032319 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

