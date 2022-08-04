DoYourTip (DYT) Trading 469.7% Higher Over Last Week

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $330,607.67 and $31.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 469.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00456407 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.02126046 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00289616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

