DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $750,312.99 and $15.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00597363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016330 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

