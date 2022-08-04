Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 249,793 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

