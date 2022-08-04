Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $23,900,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

