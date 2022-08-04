DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider Buys £15,750 in Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,299.11).

DSW Capital Price Performance

LON DSW opened at GBX 107 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,733.33. DSW Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.64).

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

