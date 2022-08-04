DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DTE opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.