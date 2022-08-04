Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down to $104.57

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $99.77. Duolingo shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 3,897 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Duolingo Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -57.49.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 298,361 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

