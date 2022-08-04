DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.