DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of DD stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

