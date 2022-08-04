DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DD. UBS Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of DD stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

