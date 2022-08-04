DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.