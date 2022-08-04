Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.87) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €0.54 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €24.38 ($25.13). The company had a trading volume of 106,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

