DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Stock Down 19.7 %

NYSE:DXC traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 233,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

