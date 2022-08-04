DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.95 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. 1,820,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.