e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 64,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock worth $8,529,868. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

