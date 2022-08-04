Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.75%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

