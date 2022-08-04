Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Eagle Materials worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.