Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 3.2 %

EML stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the 4th quarter worth about $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

