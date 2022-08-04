Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $97.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
