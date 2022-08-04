Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $97.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.