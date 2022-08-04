Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

