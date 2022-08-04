Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.87.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.40.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

