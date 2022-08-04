Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 18th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFL opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

