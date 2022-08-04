Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,014. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

