Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,014. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
