Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

