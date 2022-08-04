Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $358,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

