Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,404 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

