eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 597,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

