eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 10,602,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $1,632,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $658,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 369,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

