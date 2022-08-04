eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in eBay by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 65,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

