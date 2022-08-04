eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 241,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

