Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

