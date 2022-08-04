Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

NYSE ECL opened at $167.03 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

