Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

