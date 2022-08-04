EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0020 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $92,059.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.77 or 0.99955092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00045296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028439 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

