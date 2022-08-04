EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0020 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $92,059.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.77 or 0.99955092 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00045296 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028439 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.
EDC Blockchain Profile
EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.
