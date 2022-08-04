Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

EPC traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 17,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 275,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

