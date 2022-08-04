Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPC. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.