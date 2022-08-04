Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Edison International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

