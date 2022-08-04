Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 1,851,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $73.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

