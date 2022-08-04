Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.
Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 1,851,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $73.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Featured Stories
