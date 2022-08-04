Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Shares of EW stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

