eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 26,703 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $21,095.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 237,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

