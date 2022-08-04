Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

EGO stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.