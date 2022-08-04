Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.10.
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.0 %
EGO stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
